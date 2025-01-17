Popular star predicts unique WrestleMania match stipulation after WWE and TNA announce major partnership

WrestleMania is the biggest WWE show. A popular professional wrestler has predicted that a special stipulation match that has never happened in the Stamford-based company will feature at The Show of Shows.

WWE and TNA Wrestling recently announced a multi-year deal aimed at an unprecedented crossover between the performers signed to NXT and the Nashville-based promotion. The partnership also allows the talent to appear on PLEs or PPVs of the other company. Following the major announcement, TNA star Jordynne Grace, who has made several appearances on WWE television, made an interesting WrestleMania prediction.

The three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion recently took to her X/Twitter account to predict that an Ultimate X match will take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Showing confidence in her claim, Grace asked everyone to bookmark her post:

"Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen. Bookmark this," she wrote.

You can check out Jordynne Grace's X/Twitter post below:

For those unaware, the Ultimate X match was introduced by TNA Wrestling for their X Division. It is similar to a ladder match, with the difference that the prized possession is suspended from where two cables connected to metal structures rising from the corners of the rings cross each other. Additionally, the participants are not allowed to use a ladder to grab the object hanging over the squared circle.

Wrestling legend shares an interesting take on Jordynne Grace not getting signed by WWE or AEW yet

Jordynne Grace made her WWE debut during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. After an impressive showing at the premium live event, the 28-year-old made several appearances on NXT, including challenging the then NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, for the title at Battleground. However, she lost the contest after outside interference.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown Manager noted that Jordynne Grace has wrestled in both WWE and AEW. He added that the TNA star is an impressive in-ring performer with a great presence. The 77-year-old stated he fails to understand why the two promotions have not signed her yet:

"Jordynne [Grace] has been around a long time and she's had a lot of opportunities to be with WWE and AEW. So there may be something wrong somewhere because she's a great worker in the ring, she's got a great presence. Sometimes, the attitude can hold you back. I don't know that about her. I can't understand why they haven't done something with her already," he said. [From 1:08 to 1:35]

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Jordynne Grace has had an impressive run in TNA Wrestling. It remains to be seen if the powerlifter will ink a deal with the Stamford-based company in the near future.

