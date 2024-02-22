Popular star shares new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has just shared a new nickname ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. The star is O.C. member Michin (aka Mia Yim).

Michin initially failed to secure her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match by losing a qualifier match on SmackDown to Bianca Belair on February 9. The 34-year-old then tried to earn her Chamber spot by winning the Last Chance Battle Royal on RAW this week, but she again came up short as Raquel Rodriguez won the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Monday's Battle Royal was Michin's first RAW appearance since April 17, 2023, as she was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. Needless to say, Yim was excited for her return this week. She took to X and shared a photo, including her new Bullet Babe nickname and a "Too Sweet" hashtag to keep The Bullet Club theme going.

"[sign of the horns emoji] Bullet Babe [sign of the horns emoji] #WWE #WWERAW #TooSweet," she wrote.

Yim's new nickname is interesting as she was never an official member of The Bullet Club.

WWE legend gives insight into AJ Styles' improved physique

AJ Styles returned from a two-month hiatus in late December and shocked the WWE Universe with not just his heel turn, but his improved physique.

The 46-year-old appeared to be in the best ring shape, but it took a lot of hard work to get there. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked legendary journalist Bill Apter and Hall of Famer Teddy Long about AJ and his return.

Long mentioned that Styles is a "gym rat" just like he is, adding that AJ spends a lot of his free time working out.

"I know AJ [Styles], I've known him for quite a while. He's kind of like me. He's a gym rat. You know what I mean? You can't sit around and not do anything with your body, it's ridiculous. After so many years, I don't know about other people, but this has become like a drug to me. This is a habit. If I don't do this, I don't have a great day. My body aches, ok? So when I want to quit hurting, I go to the gym and lift and do my cardio and when I leave, I feel a 100% better," he said.

The Phenomenal One has not been announced for Elimination Chamber on Saturday, and he will not compete in a match at this week's SmackDown.

