  • Popular star signs WWE contract - "See you soon" 

Popular star signs WWE contract - "See you soon" 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Oct 07, 2025 05:27 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

A popular up-and-coming star has confirmed that he has secured a contract and will soon start a new stint on WWE NXT. A few hours back, the winner of the reality series, LFG Season 2, Shiloh Hill, made the announcement on his social media.

Hill and Dani Sekelsky emerged victorious on the newest season of LFG, following which they were officially handed their contracts by NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels. The 26-year-old performer, who was a runner-up on the show's first season, was mentored by none other than The Undertaker himself.

A few hours back, Shiloh Hill took to his X account to share his excitement surrounding his promotion to NXT. He also expressed his gratitude to fans who had supported him so far and assured them that they would soon see him on TV.

Check out Hill's tweet below:

"NXT contract secured! Big thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting throughout#WWELFG. Just the beginning, wrestling wise, but It’s been so cool to see how many people have been following along and are excited for what’s next. See you soon!#WWENXT," tweeted Shiloh Hill.
Hill made an appearance on NXT TV earlier this year in May, when he participated in a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the NXT Title. Despite a spirited showing, he was eventually eliminated by Trick Williams from the match.

Michelle McCool won the WWE LFG Title

The Undertaker had a lot to celebrate as both his students, Shiloh Hill and Dani Sekelsky, won the new season of LFG by winning the finals.

However, this wasn't enough for him to retain his LFG Title, which he won in the first season of the reality series. Instead, his wife, Michelle McCool, won the gold after securing more overall points. If the show gets renewed for a third season, the female WWE legend would enter as the defending LFG champion, with The Deadman and other mentors Bully Ray and Booker T gunning for her title.

