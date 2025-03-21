Popular star who suffered a near career-ending injury reveals role CM Punk played in his recovery 

A popular star suffered a grave injury last year that could've ended his career. CM Punk has since played a small role in his recovery process.

On the October 27, 2024, tapings of TNA Impact, Chris Bey suffered a serious neck injury during his match against The Hardys that left him motionless in the middle of the ring. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The doctors told him there was very little chance of him wrestling again. However, he has been doing much better since then and even posted a video of himself walking again last month.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Bey explained what went through his mind when he heard the doctor's initial diagnosis. He also recalled how CM Punk motivated him to get better and return to the ring.

“When I got that diagnosis, for maybe 24 to 48 hours I was a little messed up about it. I just couldn’t believe it. I didn’t want to believe it. And I was telling myself it’s better than zero percent chance, but I still was doubting a little bit. But then I had a conversation with Punk, and it was a very simple conversation where he said something along the lines of, ‘I think that diagnosis and that percentage applies to humans, and you’re not human.’"

Bey added that he has beaten similar odds to become a professional wrestler and make it on TV. Hence, he's confident he will return to the ring again.

"And I had to put my whole life into perspective. I’ve had a less percent chance of becoming a professional wrestler and landing on TV, you know? I’ve had a lot less odds with everything that I’ve done in my life up to this point, so who’s to say I can’t beat this one? Once I realized that, once that 24 to 48 hours were over, it was go time.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

Ryback wants to face CM Punk and other WWE stars

Ryback was one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster during the early 2010s. He was a dominant force in the ring and was involved in angles with CM Punk, John Cena, and The Shield. However, WWE suddenly stopped pushing him, and he was eventually released in 2016. Following his departure, he continued to work the independent scene for a few years before retiring in 2024.

Ryback responded to fan queries in a recent post on social media, explaining that if he could return to the ring, he would love to face Bron Breakker, CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.

"If I'm blessed enough to come back, I would definitely say Bron's on the list, Breakker's on the list. I think there's multiple matchups I think, finishing off Punk once and for all, shutting him the f**k up. I think the poison, the cancer John Cena, you know finishing that business. I think there's also revenge on The Shield guys, Roman, Seth," Ryback said.

It will be interesting to see if Ryback will ever return to WWE and face CM Punk.

