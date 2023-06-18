Popular star isn't "worried" at missing out on major WWE opportunity; focused on being a top heel

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker is unfazed after not being called up to the main roster during the WWE Draft.

The 25-year-old rookie is one of the biggest names in the developmental brand and is a two-time NXT Champion. During the recently concluded WWE Draft, while several NXT Superstars were called up to RAW or SmackDown, Bron did not make the cut to the main roster.

This week on the Cheap Heat podcast, Breakker mentioned that he was not worried after the Draft. He claimed that he was enjoying his run as a heel in the developmental brand and was fine with moving up to the main roster at the right time.

"There was no disappointment or anything. Me being a heel now is the best thing that I've done. I'm having so much fun. It's more natural for me. This is just such a better version of me. I'm having the time of my life right now. I'm not worried about whether I'm going up, I'm getting drafted. That's just not something I worry about or think about. When my time comes, it'll come. That's it!" [From 04:18 to 04:55]

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Bron Breakker says being a heel is more natural for him and that he’s having a lot of fun. (Busted Open Radio) Bron Breakker says being a heel is more natural for him and that he’s having a lot of fun. (Busted Open Radio) https://t.co/sU1FQw6Q3Z

Bron Breakker will face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Ever since losing the NXT Championship to Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker has been on an absolute rampage. He has embraced his heel persona and destroyed anyone that stood in his way.

A few weeks ago, the rookie did the unthinkable when he called out the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a title match. The Visionary, true to his promise of being a fighting champion, accepted the challenge from the youngster.

aidan @jotaonthewings

#WWERaw #NXT BRON BREAKER VS SETH FREAKIN ROLLINS ON NXT NEXT WEEK!!!!! BRON BREAKER VS SETH FREAKIN ROLLINS ON NXT NEXT WEEK!!!!!#WWERaw #NXT https://t.co/QvZpnTIBFM

This set up one of the biggest matches in NXT history. At Gold Rush this Tuesday, a first-time-ever clash between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bron Breakker will take place.

Do you think the second-generation superstar will pull off this major upset and defeat Rollins? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Cheap Heat podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes