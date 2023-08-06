Popular superstar breaks silence after picking up first-ever major WWE win at SummerSlam: "I don't know how to quit"

A 40-year-old superstar has made a bold claim after his first premium live event victory on the main roster tonight at WWE SummerSlam. The star in question is LA Knight.

The Slim Jim Battle Royal took place tonight in Ford Field, Detroit, during SummerSlam. The Battle Royal came down to Knight and Sheamus as the final two superstars in the ring. Knight was able to get The Celtic Warrior against the ropes and eliminated him with a clothesline.

The WWE Universe gave the 40-year-old superstar a tremendous reaction after winning what is arguably his first major win in a WWE premium live event.

LA Knight appeared at the press conference after WWE SummerSlam and was asked what he has learned along the way in his career. The veteran noted that he does not know how to quit and many people in his position would have given up by now.

"Any pressure that anybody puts on me out there, that ain't nothing. All the bitter pressure that I've got up here on myself, it is insurmountable because I don't know how to give up. I don't know how to quit. I think a lot of people in my journey would have quit a long time ago," said LA Knight.

You can check out the full conference in the video below:

LA Knight commented on if he felt his moment at WWE SummerSlam was overdue

The Megastar believes that his moment tonight at SummerSlam was deserved but noted that his rise on the main roster has been incredibly fast.

During his appearance at the press conference following WWE SummerSlam, LA Knight was asked if he felt like this moment was long overdue. The star stated that he views it that way in the grand scheme of things and always felt that he had something to give this business.

"You could look at it that way, I definitely look at it in the grand scheme of things. But if you are also looking at the fact that LA Knight only appeared on the SmackDown roster in October, so in a weird way this has been an amazingly fast climb. And it has been really crazy how it has happened. Kind of unexpected, but at the same time, in a strange way, I've said this before and I will say it again, I always knew that I had something to give," said LA Knight.

Knight noted that he doesn't need the company to push him, he will strap the rocket to himself.

"Did I know that it was going to this level this quickly, not necessarily. But damn, here we are. For me, everybody is talking about 'Oh he needs the rocket strapped to him', look, I'll strap my rocket to myself, and that is exactly what I've done. So here we are, Slim Jim Battle Royal, 25 other guys getting tossed over, and I get to raise my hand," added LA Knight.

LA Knight's popularity continues to be on an upward trajectory within the WWE Universe. Only time will tell what the future holds for the veteran on SmackDown.

Did you enjoy the Slim Jim Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here