Popular superstar reacts to being snubbed by WWE awards

A top WWE Superstar was baffled after being snubbed from the 2024 Slammy Awards.

WWE brought back the Slammy Awards at WrestleMania XL, with the ceremony being hosted by Cathy Kelley and Big E. However, Ricochet was not thrilled about being snubbed from the nominations for one of the Slammy Awards categories.

In a post on his official X account, The Highlight of the Night was upset that he and Logan Paul were not nominated for OMG Moment of the Year. The rivals had an insane spot at the 2023 Royal Rumble, which led to their one-on-one match at SummerSlam.

"Pretty crazy me and Logan Paul didn't even make the list for contender for OMG moment of the year. But I understand that it's become normal for Ricochet to give you OMG moments," Ricochet wrote.

CM Punk won the Slammy Award for OMG Moment of the Year for his shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Other nominees include Rey Mysterio finally punching Dominik Mysterio, Iyo Sky cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, Damage CTRL turning on Bayley, The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL press conference last month, and Rhodes returning the favor by slapping The Final Boss on WWE SmackDown.

List of WWE Slammy Awards winners

CM Punk was not the only winner at the 2024 Slammy Awards. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley took home the most with three wins, while Punk and LA Knight each won two.

Here's the full list of winners:

Male Superstar of the Year - Cody Rhodes

Female Superstar of the Year - Rhea Ripley

Rivalry of the Year - Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Match of the Year - Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Faction of the Year - Judgment Day

Return of the Year - CM Punk

Best Entrance of the Year - Cody Rhodes

NXT Superstar of the Year - Tiffany Stratton

Breakout Superstar of the Year - LA Knight

OMG Moment of the Year - CM Punk returns at Survivor Series: WarGames

Social Media Star of the Year - Drew McIntyre

Trash Talker of the Year - The Rock

Villain of the Year - Dominik Mysterio

Mic Drop of the Year - Paul Heyman telling Cody Rhodes that Dusty Rhodes said Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted

Fan Chant of the Year - LA Knight's "Yeah!"

Rizzie of the Year - Seth Rollins

This was the first Slammy Awards ceremony since 2020 and just the second since 2015. The winners for this year's edition were voted for by the WWE Universe online.

