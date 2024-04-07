CM Punk bags two awards at WWE Slammys 2024

Roman Reigns is the longest reigning WWE Champion of the modern era, but longtime fans know about one thing - CM Punk did it before The Tribal Chief.

A decade after his 434-day reign as WWE Champion ended at the hands of The Rock, CM Punk resigned from the sports entertainment giant. The moment was so shocking owing to the circumstances of his exit in January 2014. Henceforth, it makes perfect sense that the "Straight Edge Superstar" won the "OMG Moment of the Year" at the Slammys 2024.

Interestingly, Punk stayed back after receiving the award as Cathy Kelley predicted that the Second City Saint might win the next one; she was right. CM Punk beat The Rock and Randy Orton to win "Return of the Year" as well.

He claimed that he would love to share it with his former rivals, especially The Viper because the latter also made his return after 1.5 years on the same night as Punk in 2023.

The fans have reiterated online that Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames in November is probably the biggest moment of the last decade. Naturally, he was voted for both the awards at the Slammys.

His return was supposed to culminate in a blockbuster showdown against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who had consistently bad-mouthed about him during the latter's time away from WWE. However, a triceps injury rendered it impossible for him to compete at the Show of Shows.

CM Punk declared that he will lace up a pair of boots for the next WrestleMania to the fans in attendance.

