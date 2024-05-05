Popular superstar seemingly unveils new stable name following WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash France is in the history books, and the Stamford-based company is moving ahead in a new direction following the recently concluded Draft.

Heading into the RAW after the premium live event, Karrion Kross has seemingly unveiled a new name for his faction, The Final Testament: "The Super Heavyweight Death Squad of WWE." The heel group comprising Kross, his wife Scarlett, The Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering was drafted to the red brand on the April 29 edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the SmackDown go-home show for Backlash, The AOP defeated the New Catch Republic in a tag team match. Earlier in the week, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne cost Akam and Rezar their match against Axiom and Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championships at Spring Breakin'.

Karrion Kross recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the heel faction from their appearance on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In the caption, the former NXT Champion seemingly gave a new name to the group ahead of the first episode of RAW after the WWE Draft 2024:

"The Super Heavyweight Death Squad of #WWE #SmackDown #Lyon #France⏳ ⛪️ 🏴‍☠️ #TheFinalTestament," he wrote.

Check out the Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross opens up about a potential WrestleMania match with Bray Wyatt

Karrion Kross has been vocal about his admiration for Bray Wyatt. The 38-year-old was allegedly scheduled to face The Eater of Words at WrestleMania 39. However, things did not go according to plan following the tragic events that followed.

During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross shed light on the backstage details regarding the potential match. He stated that the two were secretly working towards executing creative ideas for the rivalry, and not many people in the back knew about the plans:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did," Kross said.

Expand Tweet

The Final Testament was involved in a prolonged rivalry with The Pride on SmackDown. With the heel faction moving to WWE RAW, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the group.