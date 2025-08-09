Popular Tag Team Bandaged After Brutal WWE SummerSlam Match

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:07 GMT
SummerSlam arena
This tag team are popular among the fans (Image source: WWE.com)

A popular tag team competed in a brutal match at WWE SummerSlam. They were bandaged tonight on SmackDown due to the brutality of it.

The Motor City Machine Guns arrived in the WWE a few months ago, and almost immediately captured the Tag Team Titles. Since then, they have lost the titles and have been trying to regain them ever since. They had a chance to do that at SummerSlam, where they competed in a six-pack Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against The Wyatt Sicks, DIY, Andrade and Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, and The Street Profits. The match was every bit as brutal as expected, featuring many violent spots. However, The Wyatt Sicks retained the titles.

Tonight, on WWE SmackDown, the Motor City Machine Guns were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley. Alex Shelley's ribs were bandaged, showcasing the aftermath of the TLC match. He stated that their match at SummerSlam was brutal, but they made a legacy of falling and getting back up again. Chris Sabin also said that they didn't get the job done at SummerSlam, but they are on the road back to the top of the tag team division.

Alex Shelley Was All Praise for Fraxiom

Ever since Fraxiom formed a team in NXT, they have been quite impressive in the ring. They held the NXT Tag Team Championship for several months before moving up to the main roster. Upon arriving on the main roster, they immediately found themselves competing against the best tag teams in the division and even picked up a win over The Street Profits. This put them in contention for the Tag Team Championships and earned them the respect of their peers.

Alex Shelley recently took to Instagram to discuss the similarities between the Motor City Machine Guns and Fraxiom. He noted Fraxiom's passion and expressed gratitude for having a workplace where they can grow together.

"Sometimes, you meet people in life and just instantly connect with them. @axiom_wwe and @wwefrazer are those dudes for me. I won’t bog you down with the details, but @realkevinnash, my wrestling dad, told me the secrets to the business years ago: one was making sure you surround yourself with people who love the business and are hungry. Fraxiom is STARVING. From that passion for wrestling came shared experiences and time spent together / they’re so similar to Sabin and I that it just makes me laugh. Grateful for them and for @wwe giving us a workplace environment to grow together," wrote Shelley.

It will be interesting to see whether Motor City Machine Guns will be able to regain the World Tag Team Championship.

Edited by Angana Roy

