"Won’t bog you down with the details" - WWE Superstar says Kevin Nash is his wrestling dad

A WWE Superstar has revealed that Kevin Nash is his wrestling dad while dedicating a heartfelt message to Fraxiom.
The star in question, Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns, along with his tag team partner Chris Sabin, and Fraxiom, have been feuding with the Wyatt Sicks for weeks now. This past Friday on SmackDown, the Uncle Howdy-led stable defeated Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Berto, and Sabin in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
On Instagram, Shelley opened up about the Motor City Machine Guns' similarities with fellow SmackDown tag team, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom). He also noted that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was his "wrestling dad":
"Sometimes, you meet people in life and just instantly connect with them. @axiom_wwe and @wwefrazer are those dudes for me. I won’t bog you down with the details, but @realkevinnash, my wrestling dad, told me the secrets to the business years ago: one was making sure you surround yourself with people who love the business and are hungry. Fraxiom is STARVING. From that passion for wrestling came shared experiences and time spent together / they’re so similar to Sabin and I that it just makes me laugh. Grateful for them and for @wwe giving us a workplace environment to grow together," wrote Shelley.
You can check out Shelley's post on Instagram below:
Kevin Nash has confirmed his in-ring retirement
Kevin Nash has confirmed that his in-ring career was over. The veteran was a member of the iconic New World Order faction in WCW, where he held the World Heavyweight Championship on four separate occasions. He was also signed to WWE (WWF at the time), where he won the WWF Title once.
Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the veteran confirmed that he wasn't interested in setting foot inside the squared circle again. He said:
"You don't have to worry. Because I've already come to the conclusion of there's no reason for me to do f***ing anything I don't feel like doing."
Nash also held multiple other championships across various promotions in professional wrestling and is a legend of the business.
