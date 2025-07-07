"Little John Wicks" - Former WWE champion set to lose at Saturday Night's Main Event, believes Kevin Nash

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently predicted the outcome of one of the matches at Saturday Night's Main Event. Nash believes an ex-champion is set to lose, while also referencing the movie character John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves.
One of the headliners for SNME on July 12 is the matchup between Seth Rollins and LA Knight. Rollins has stuck his nose in too many fellow WWE stars' business, including The Megastar, who wants revenge on him and his faction.
On the latest episode of Kliq This, Nash discussed the upcoming match between Rollins and Knight. The former NWO member, who was critical of the two-time United States Champion a couple of years ago, picked The Visionary to get the win. He was also looking forward to seeing him cash in his Money in the Bank contract soon and become world champion.
Big Daddy Cool believes that Rollins carrying a major title would elevate Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, comparing them to John Wick, who is arguably one of the best action characters in recent movie history.
"They’re definitely going with Rollins. Once he gets on, Rollins ain't going nowhere. Watch how much better his bodyguards get once he gets the belt. They'll both turn into little John Wicks," Nash said. [40:19 - 40:42]
For those unaware, Kevin Nash had a role in the first John Wick film in 2014. He played the role of Francis, who was a bouncer at a nightclub controlled by the movie's antagonists.
Kevin Nash confirms he'll never wrestle again
WWE legends returning to the ring is always a possibility for many, but Kevin Nash has closed the doors on his career. Nash confirmed in a previous episode of his Kliq This podcast that he's not interested in wrestling ever again.
"You don't have to worry. Because I've already come to the conclusion of there's no reason for me to do f***ing anything I don't feel like doing," Nash said. [8:45 - 9:00]
Nash hasn't wrestled since 2018. He's 65 years old and has a lot of wear and tear on his body.
If you use the quotes from Kevin Nash, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.
