Popular Tag Team teases potential betrayal on WWE SmackDown

Maximum Male Models have been going through some issues as of late, and have decided to take it out on Otis on WWE SmackDown. Mace and Mansoor have made it clear that they are unhappy that Maxxine has recruited Otis given that they don't want him to take up any more of her time.

Otis has a few things to think about at the moment, since he has a WrestleMania match alongside Chad Gable, but is aware that he is also being recruited as a model.

That being said, Mace and Mansoor were in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal today on WWE SmackDown to make a statement.

The two men attempted to eliminate Otis from the match in the early stages before they were stripped by Dexter Lumis, who went on to eliminate Mace.

The commentary team noted that Maxxine wouldn't be happy with the way things unfolded between the three men as part of the bout. But since all three men were quickly eliminated from the match, it's unlikely that their loss will be discussed.

