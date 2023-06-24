Popular tag team wants to go after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn changed the landscape of WWE's tag team division when the duo ended The Usos' reign as the longest-reigning tag team champions at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Veer Mahaan of the Indus Sher mentioned that the stable will come after the champion for gold.

Earlier this year, Indus Sher made their way to RAW after they dominated NXT with the addition of Jinder Mahal. The team of Veer Mahaan and Sanga are currently squashing enhancement talent on Monday Night RAW to prove their dominance to the audience.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are on double duty as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Speaking on WWE India Now, Veer Mahaan mentioned that the duo would like to go after the tag team gold, and Zayn and Owens will most likely be their next target. Check it out:

"We've said it before we will target those with championships and they [Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn] are most likely our next target. [From 2:15 to 2:35]

Indus Sher could possibly make history if they are able to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, as no India-born duo has held the tag team gold in the company's history.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly

Last year, Pretty Deadly moved to the United States and joined WWE's developmental brand. In their debut match, the duo ended up winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, they lost the titles to The Creed Brothers.

Later, the duo once again became champions at NXT World's Collide. However, they lost the titles once again when they faced The New Day at NXT Deadline 2022.

Earlier this year, the duo was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual Draft. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson recently won a tag team gauntlet to become the number one contenders.

Ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, Pretty Deadly will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown in London.

