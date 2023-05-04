Recently drafted WWE Superstars could make history by ending Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen's reign as champions

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made history in WWE by ending The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championships reign in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. However, the story between the two Canadian stars began nearly a year ago.

Last year, Kevin Owens returned to WWE and questioned Sami Zayn's quest to become an Honorary Uce for The Bloodline. A few months later, the two met again when The Prizefighter returned from an injury and immediately went after The Bloodline, which consisted of Sami Zayn.

After settling their differences, the duo eventually reunited and allied to end The Bloodline. However, Jimmy and Jey went to war against Owens and Zayn at WrestleMania 39 Night One. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens beat The Usos and broke their records at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last Monday, the duo was drafted to WWE RAW. Meanwhile, The Usos went to SmackDown. There is a chance that Zayn and Owens could possibly lose the titles to recently drafted Indus Sher, as Veer and Sanga could make history if they win the titles on the main roster.

Why should Indus Sher beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships?

Over the past few years, WWE has focused on superstars from different countries to get the proper amount of representation by providing them with a large platform to showcase their talents and culture across the globe. Several stars have earned their chance to make their country proud under the company.

In the past, the company had champions from all around the world except from India and of Indian descent. However, those barriers were broken when superstars like Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali went on to win singles and world championships in the company.

Meanwhile, there are more records to be made by superstars such as Veer and Sanga. There have been superstars of Indian descent, such as Tiger Ali Khan and Gama Singh, in the past, but none of them have won the tag team championships in the company.

Indus Sher could do the unthinkable and win the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the near future. Veer and Sanga once went after the NXT Tag Team Championships, but the plans were spoiled due to the pandemic.

Do you want to see Veer and Sanga as the next Undisputed Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments below.

