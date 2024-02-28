Popular WWE duo go backpacking for eight days after not being booked for Elimination Chamber

WWE brought the Elimination Chamber to Perth, Australia this past weekend, delivering one of its biggest events to a packed and excited crowd. A handful of Australian-born superstars lined the card, like Rhea Ripley, Indi Hartwell, Grayson Waller, and Nia Jax.

Though a large selection of stars was seen throughout the event, two major names were noticeably absent. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux who along with their stable, The Final Testament, are currently feuding with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. While Lashley took part in the men's Chamber match, Kross and Scarlett were nowhere to be seen.

Scarlett Bordeaux revealed on her Instagram story that she and her hubby Karrion Kross took an eight-day backpacking trip ending in Seoul, South Korea. If you miss the story by the time you read this, Scarlett showed videos of her group walking around Seoul, getting some delicious-looking grub, and partaking in a ghost tour.

Karrion Kross continues his feud with former WWE Champion on SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Final Testament came face to face with The Pride. While the Street Profits and the Authors of Pain squared off in a tag team match, Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross came to blows on the outside.

Kross wound up injuring the two-time WWE Champion by cracking his arm between the ring post and a steel chair. Lashley would carry the injury into the Chamber match over the weekend, and it played a huge role in his time inside the sadistic structure. Clearly, things are not finished between The Pride and The Final Testament.