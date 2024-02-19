Karrion Kross sends message following WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross has a message to the WWE Universe after The Final Testament's triumph on SmackDown.

Kross accompanied The Authors of Pain last Friday, along with Scarlett and Paul Ellering, for their tag team match against Javier Bernal and Beau Morris. Akam and Rezar dominated the enhancement talents to win after using a new finisher, which was a Neckbreaker-Powerbomb combo.

It was great preparation for AOP, who will face The Street Profits on next week's episode of SmackDown. The feud between The All Mighty & Street Profits and The Final Testament heats up, heading on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Karrion Kross recently delivered a message to the WWE Universe on his Instagram Story. Kross used three different images from his recent stint on SmackDown to warn everyone, especially Lashley and his team, that their time has come.

"Tick Tock," Kross wrote.

Karrion Kross shared this on his official Instagram account.

The Final Testament was introduced last month after they attacked Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. It was AOP and Paul Ellering's first appearance on WWE television in almost four years.

Montez Ford comments on feud with Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain

Montez Ford of The Street Profits felt excited about their feud with The Final Testament early on. Ford told The Ringer Wrestling Show that he cannot wait to face Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain, who are just in the way of their success.

"The good thing is, we always say like, we're literally just getting started, literally haven’t even started running with this thing yet. I think that’s the exciting part. But it’s good that we have a starting point now with these individuals. It’s good, they came back."

The former Tag Team Champion added:

"It's business time now. Coming back to the WWE and you have to talk to us or you have to meet with us, just know, in this new mentality and frame of mind that we in, unfortunately, you're just in the way at this point." [H/T PWMania]

