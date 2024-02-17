SPOILER: Recently returned WWE Superstars secure back-to-back wins on SmackDown

The go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was pre-taped immediately after this week's live show at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Authors of Pain have been a force to reckon with since their return to WWE earlier this year. Joined by Paul Ellering, they allied with Karrion Kross and Scarlett to form The Final Testament, establishing a powerful and imposing alliance.

The duo of Akam and Rezar, who asserted their dominance with a resounding victory in the latest episode, were announced for a tag team match against the Street Profits for next week's SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

The Authors of Pain secured an important victory against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Given the ongoing feud between The Profits, Bobby Lashley, and The Final Testament, it appears highly unlikely that this will be the last showdown between these rival teams.

The former tag team champions were one of the most impressive tag teams during their stint on WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has in plans for them moving forward.

What are your views on Authors of Pain's current run since rejoining WWE. Drop your opinions in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE