Popular WWE duo reveal new team name ahead of SmackDown grudge match

A popular WWE duo revealed a new team name today on social media ahead of their scheduled match this Friday on SmackDown. This Friday's episode of the blue brand will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY have been using Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) as their lackeys in recent weeks on SmackDown with the promise of giving them a title shot.

The duo have made enemies of Motor City Machine Guns and will be facing Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a tag team match this Friday night. Ahead of their grudge match, the tag team mocked their rivals by revealing a sarcastic new team name on Instagram.

"Motor City Machine Gunners VS Motor Pretty Machine Stunners," wrote Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly.

Motor City Machine Guns signed with the promotion last year and defeated The Bloodline to become WWE Tag Team Champions. However, they were dethroned by #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) on the December 6, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

Former WWE manager blames Pretty Deadly for ruining title match

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently called out Pretty Deadly for ruining a title match earlier this month on WWE SmackDown.

#DIY defended the tag titles against Motor City Machine Guns on the January 3, 2025, episode of the blue brand. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson interfered in the match to cause the bout to end via disqualification, preventing MCMG from becoming champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast earlier this month, Mantell noted that the duo ruined the match and claimed that the company had too many predictable finishes.

"It was a good match... Then the finish. They ruined it all! You're right though, you can only do that finish so many times. Not really creative, it was a way to get out of it is all I can say." [From 36:14 to 36:39]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Pretty Deadly are former NXT Tag Team Champions but have never captured gold on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if they can pick up the victory this Friday night on SmackDown.

