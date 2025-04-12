Popular WWE duo reveal team name ahead of major SmackDown match

A popular WWE duo has seemingly revealed their team name ahead of a major match tonight on SmackDown. There will be a Gauntlet match to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship tonight on the blue brand.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Maxxine Dupri and Natalya shared a video on Instagram. The duo will be sporting matching gear tonight, and Dupri disclosed a potential team name during their conversation. Dupri had been training with Natalya and referred to their team as the "Dungeon Dolls."

"Okay, look, I know how you love it when someone takes initiative, so, that is what I did. I found your gear, girl, found the fabrics, and now the Dungeon Dolls are ready," said Dupri.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Vince Russo compares popular WWE star to Natalya

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently compared Bayley to Natalya and claimed that the former WWE Women's Champion was on a similar career trajectory.

Bayley lost to Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria this past Monday night on RAW, but the two stars will be teaming up tonight in the Gauntlet match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that Bayley loses too many matches and could wind up in a similar position as the former Divas Champion on WWE's roster.

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so, you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya." [From 45:59 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Natalya competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, but came up short. The Gauntlet match will be the veteran's first bout on RAW or SmackDown in 2025. The 42-year-old has captured the Women's Tag Team Championship once in her career with Tamina in 2021.

Maxxine Dupri has never won a title during her time in the company. It will be interesting to see if the duo can win the Gauntlet match tonight on SmackDown to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

