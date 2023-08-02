Popular WWE faction finally finds backup after massive return

WWE is known for having superstars make surprise appearances. Recently, several main roster stars have been featured on the company's developmental brand NXT in surprise appearances. LWO member and SmackDown star Santos Escobar also returned during the latest edition of the show to help out The D'Angelo Family.

The LWO member showed up after The D'Angelo Family was attacked by Gallus at the start of the show. The Don teased bringing an old friend to even the odds. The mystery partner turned out to be Santos Escobar, who was last seen on the brand on August 16, 2022.

Escobar was introduced to the NXT crowd ahead of the main event, which saw D'Angelo, Lorenzo & the LWO member, get the better of Gallus. The crowd was on their feet during the bout and chanted "Welcome back" to Escobar in unison.

You can check out the tweet featuring the stars below:

The popular team of D'Angelo and Stacks won the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles at The Great American Bash from Gallus, but it seems that the feud is far from over.

WWE announced that Santos Escobar won't be the only LWO member to be featured on the developmental brand, as Rey Mysterio is set to make his way to NXT next week.

What do you think about some of the biggest superstars returning to the development brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

