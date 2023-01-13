On the December 30 episode of the Friday Night show, Charlotte Flair made her WWE return and captured the SmackDown Women's Championship by dethroning Ronda Rousey.

Zelina Vega has now teased challenging The Queen for her newly won title. Taking to Twitter, the Legado Del Fantasma member reacted to an edited graphic of her holding the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In the same graphic, Santos Escobar was also seen holding the WWE Championship. Vega further teased the idea of Escobar challenging for the world title currently held by Roman Reigns.

"Spoiler alert," wrote Zelina Vega.

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

This will be The Tribal Chief's and Owens' third collision at a Royal Rumble show and will mark Reigns' first title match in 2023.

Ric Flair believes Charlotte Flair could surpass his world championship history

Ric Flair's daughter Charlotte Flair is already a multi-time champion in WWE. According to The Nature Boy, Charlotte could surpass his record of being a 16-time world champion.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Flair mentioned that he is proud to have his daughter compete in the Stamford-based promotion. He briefly discussed the SmackDown Women's Champion's success over the years, stating the following:

"I’m glad Ashley [Charlotte's real name] is with WWE. She couldn’t be more successful. I mean, 14 times guys. To me, it’s very realistic that she wins or actually surpasses the 16 goal. I think that would be on her plate. I think it’s something that is very possible."

Since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, Flair has already defended the title once against Sonya Deville on the blue brand. She could potentially cross paths with the winner of this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

