Popular WWE faction was originally not set to return under Triple H's new regime, according to 33-year-old star

Triple H gave several stars a second chance when he brought them back to WWE. However, some weren't able to make an impact and were eventually released from the promotion again. A former star recently revealed that a popular faction was not originally set to return to the company under the new regime.

Last year, Hit Row returned to WWE and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The stable mainly worked in the tag team division before disappearing into oblivion. Sadly, Top Dolla was released from the company during the merger along with several other stars.

Speaking on Muscle Man Malcolm, Dolla revealed that the original invitation to return was for him and not the whole stable based on the phone call he had with Triple H. Dolla also revealed that he didn't want to return without Ashante Adonis and B-Fab.

"He [Triple H] was like we're bringing people back... So I talked to him the next day, and, he was like, we're going to bring you guys back. I was like, oh ok, but when he said it he didn't say we're going to bring you guys back at first, he said we're bringing you back... And I said I don't want to come back if Tehuti and Bri [Ashante Adonis and B-Fab] ain't coming, like straight up. I told him that, and he agreed to that. I did not want to come back without them." (From 17:05 to 18:00)

What did Hit Row do in WWE under Triple H's new regime?

Last year, Hit Row returned under Triple H's new WWE regime, however, it was without Swerve Strickland, as he had already joined All Elite Wrestling. The trio worked extensively in the tag team division and even earned a shot against The Usos.

After failing to defeat Jimmy and Jey Uso, the duo turned heel and continued working on the blue brand. They later had a run-in with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy heading into Elimination Chamber 2023.

After WrestleMania 39, the trio remained on Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft. They were featured in enhancement matches before the merger with Endeavor and Top Dolla's eventual release.

It seems like Triple H didn't have any tentative plans for the faction as they mainly worked in the tag team division on the blue brand. Ashante Adonis and B-Fab are still with WWE.

