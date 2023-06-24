Popular WWE faction wants a first-time-ever match against The Bloodline

The Bloodline was once the most dominant faction in WWE. However, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman are yet to face their biggest challenge when they go up against The Usos. Meanwhile, the popular RAW faction Indus Sher would like to face the Samoan faction when they go to India for a live event.

Earlier this year, Jinder Mahal returned to NXT and formed an alliance with Veer Mahan and Sanga. After a dominating run on the developmental brand, the trio was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual Draft and defeated several enhancement talents over the past weeks.

Speaking on WWE India Now, the trio was asked who they would like to face when the company hosts a live event, which is currently scheduled for September in Hyderabad, India. The former WWE Champion named The Bloodline as their dream opponent for the event. Check it out:

"I think we should have a match against The Bloodline. So, Roman Reigns, definitely, Solo [Sikoa], and I don't know what's happening with The Usos, but definitely Bloodline." [From 6:30 to 6:45]

It will be interesting to see if Indus Sher can get their spotlight and face The Bloodline in India.

The Bloodline will face The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Earlier this year, The Bloodline started to distance themselves from Jimmy and Jey Uso after they were unable to get the job done against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa decided to take the matter into their own hands, and The Tribal Chief wanted to hold four belts. The two faced Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for their titles at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso turned on the stable and cost them the match. Last week, Jey Uso chose his brother over the group and Superkicked The Tribal Chief.

The Usos will face the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. It will be interesting to see which Uso could possibly get the win by pinning Roman Reigns.

