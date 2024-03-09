Popular WWE personality mocks Logan Paul after massive announcement on SmackDown

WWE personality Kayla Braxton took a jab at Logan Paul during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Maverick kicked off this week's show with a major announcement, unveiling that his company, Prime Hydration, had forged a partnership with WWE to become the first center-ring sponsor for the Stamford-based promotion. This collaboration is set to commence at Wrestlemania 40 and extend to all other premium live events thereafter.

Following the announcement, Kayla Braxton playfully taunted Logan Paul. She jokingly stated, "You can't spell Prime without P(ee)," giving credit to referee Dan Engler for the witty remark.

"You can’t spell Prime without P(ee)! 🤣😂shoutout to @DanEngler for that one 😝 #SmackDown," Kayla Braxton wrote.

The show began on a positive note for Logan with the major announcement, but things took a nosedive soon after when Randy Orton intervened. Orton disrupted the proceedings and delivered an RKO to Logan's friend and business partner, KSI.

On the other hand, Kayla conducted a backstage interview with the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Bayley. The interview took place as Bayley prepared for her match against IYO SKY at Wrestlemania 40.

