Popular WWE personality sends a four-word message to Trish Stratus, reacts to her photo

WWE presenter Cathy Kelley has reacted to Trish Stratus' latest photo. Taking to Instagram, she sent a message to the Hall of Famer.

Stratus' latest WWE run concluded after her Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch at the Payback 2023 Premium Live Event. Post-match, she was betrayed by Zoey Stark and could feud with the 30-year-old once she returns to WWE.

On Instagram, the seven-time Women's Champion shared a stunning new photo, which caught Kelley's attention.

"looking at you fondly" wrote Kelley

Check out a screengrab of Kelley's comment:

Trish Stratus wants to face Rhea Ripley

Trish Stratus has expressed her interest in a match against Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator is the reigning Women's World Champion.

Speaking in an interview with Gorilla Position, the Hall of Famer discussed the possibility of competing in a retirement match at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. The show will take place in Stratus' hometown. She said:

"I mean it is coming up, Toronto is coming up. I mean, hey, could I become an eight-time champion? It’s another thing to put on — I don’t know. Maybe. Do I have an unfinished story with Zoey (Stark)? I sure do. So there’s a lot of things."

She added:

"There’s a lot of talent that I look at too that I’m like, I would love to get in the ring with, let’s say, Rhea Ripley for example…So people, when they meet me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, you’re so small.’ This is part of my thing, right? I’m just little Trish Stratus but you know, when we saw that match with Raquel (Rodriguez), that’s what I love. I love playing up to that, right? I love playing against the big wrestler and that’s kind of fun for me. So that’s something me and Jazz had, me and Victoria had and so I think me and Rhea Ripley could be a very interesting story."

It remains to be seen if WWE is interested in a potential match between Stratus and Ripley.

