Popular WWE personality sends a six-word message after CM Punk almost got into an altercation with Booker T

WWE NXT commentator Booker T claimed that he recently almost got into a backstage altercation with CM Punk.

Booker T mentioned an interaction he had with Punk on an episode of NXT. This led veteran WWE commentator Corey Graves to share a six-word response on the Hall of Fame podcast.

"Oh no…Steer clear of Starbucks." wrote Graves

Punk is currently on WWE's injured list after suffering a torn tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. At one point, it did seem like he was all set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What did Booker T say about his run-in with CM Punk?

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T briefly discussed his little run-in with the self-proclaimed Best In The World.

However, the Hall of Famer refused to fully elaborate on the story and told his co-host that he would disclose the incident off-camera. He said:

"[Did you see Punk last night at the NXT tapings?] I did. I saw Punk [laughs]. [What's funny?] No, we'll talk about that off the air [laughs]. But I almost had like a little run-in with CM Punk. I mean, the internet might wanna pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week. We'll talk about it later. I don't wanna put it out there because they're gonna pick it up and, you know, run with it. But, you know, yeah, I'll talk to you about that off the air,"

Punk will be appearing on the March 25th episode of Monday Night RAW. The show will take place in Chicago, Illinois, which is Punk's hometown. There is a chance of him being confronted by Drew McIntyre, who has been taking digs at the former WWE Champion since his injury.

