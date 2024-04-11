Popular WWE SmackDown star breaks character to praise Asuka

A WWE SmackDown star has broken character to praise Asuka following this week's edition of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Empress of Tomorrow remains winless at WrestleMania following her loss this past Saturday night. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai battled Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match. Cargill planted Kai with Jaded for the pinfall victory and Asuka has fallen to 0-6 at WrestleMania during her career.

Latino World Order's Zelina Vega took to her Instagram story today and broke character to praise the 42-year-old star. Vega claimed the veteran was one of her favorite opponents and was excellent at her craft.

"One of my favorite opponents. Truly a GOD. @wwe_asuka is one of the best in the world," she wrote.

WWE SmackDown star claims she is lucky to have Asuka on her side

Dakota Kai returned to action earlier this year after suffering a torn ACL last May. Kai decided to betray Bayley ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL and remain a part of Damage CTRL.

In an interview on 97.7 QLZ, Kai commented on working with Asuka in the heel faction on SmackDown. She stated she was happy to have the veteran on her side because she can be very intimidating. Kai praised Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane as well but highlighted just how good the former NXT Women's Champion was in the ring.

"I'm glad to be on her [Asuka's] side because she is a very intimidating person. She's obviously super cool. Asuka is someone I have watched for a long time too, even before she was with the company. She is still so damn good and it is crazy to be able to get a front row seat to witness how good she is. Like everyone in the group is amazing. IYO and Kairi I’ve known a long time too, but Asuka is like, gosh she is just so good. And I am super grateful every day that she is there and on my side," she said.

The Kabuki Warriors are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who steps up and tries dethrone the champions in the weeks ahead.

