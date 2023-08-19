Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have dominated WWE SmackDown over a year now, but tonight's show isn't about them. The Bloodline is collapsing and Jey Uso claims he has quit WWE, as of this writing.

The people that paid for tickets to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for tonight's show, will witness Edge vs. Sheamus in a first-time-ever contest. The bout also has a dark cloud surrounding it as the Hall of Famer has announced ahead that it is his last match under his current contract.

While a lot of the buzz is surrounding Edge's status, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes need to stake their claim with The Bloodline's absence. There are plenty of factions on the blue brand who could use quality television time. The Brutes stepping up perhaps opens the door for a future showdown between Sheamus and Roman Reigns.

Then, of course, there is the possibility of faction warfare, considering The Brawling Brutes, The Original Club, and the budding group led by former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley along with the Street Profits.

The Brawling Brutes have been a solid team for a year now, but they have not really done much since their feud with Imperium. Sheamus is a veteran of the industry, while Butch and Ridge Holland could use the rub. The trio needs a strong push in the coming months.

Sheamus reveals "frustration" he felt after WWE did not capitalize on his momentum

At Clash at the Castle 2022, the aforementioned feud between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium caught the eyes of fans all over the world, as Sheamus vs. Gunther for the IC title exceeded expectations.

The duo wound up wrestling a very physical affair for 19 minutes and 33 seconds, with Gunther ultimately going over. Nevertheless, The Celtic Warrior was red hot coming out of Cardiff, Wales. Speaking to Daily Star, Sheamus said:

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle] but that was s*** - that’s how I felt, though others might have felt differently,” he recalled. [H/T: Hindustan Times]

Sheamus even disclosed earlier this year that a match against Roman Reigns was part of the plan following Survivor Series 2022.

Will Sheamus beat Edge in what is speculated to be the latter's final match in WWE? Stay tuned as we will keep you updated live as the show goes on air.

