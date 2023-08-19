"Someone will attack him," "It's too sudden"- Fans react to Edge potentially retiring tonight on WWE SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to the rumors that tonight could be Edge's final match in the company.

Edge will be celebrating 25 years with WWE tonight on SmackDown and will also be facing Sheamus for the first time in his career. The two veterans had a cordial promo segment last Friday night, and The Rated-R Superstar challenged The Celtic Warrior to the match. The Irishman accepted but did curiously whisper to Hall of Famer that he may have made a mistake at the end of the segment.

The Ultimate Opportunist made his intentions known last year after an edition of RAW in Toronto, Canada. He revealed that he plans on retiring the next time WWE returns to his hometown, which is tonight at the Scotiabank Arena, but most fans don't think the former champion will be calling it a career just yet.

Fox Sports' Ryan Satin took to Twitter today to ask fans if they think tonight will be the legend's final match.

Expand Tweet

Satin got a variety of responses from the wrestling world. However, most fans believe that the 49-year-old has more left in the tank, and his in-ring career will continue after tonight.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Edge gave Grayson Waller advice before their match on WWE SmackDown

Grayson Waller has already made a name for himself on the main roster by interacting with legends such as John Cena and Edge.

The Aussie Icon made his main roster in-ring debut against The Ultimate Opportunist after having the veteran on "The Grayson Waller Effect" on the July 7 edition of SmackDown in Madison Square Garden. The legend picked up the victory but praised Waller following the match.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Grayson Waller stated that the four-time WWE Champion told him to enjoy the moment and have fun during their match in Madison Square Garden.

"I think the main thing is he [Edge] said to enjoy it. I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you're looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out." [From 06:48 to 07:05]

Expand Tweet

The seven-time World Heavyweight Champion has had an incredible career as a superstar and could walk away with his head held high if tonight is his final match.

It will be interesting to see which veteran emerges victorious on this week's edition of the blue brand in Toronto.

Do you think tonight will be Edge's final WWE match? Let us know in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here