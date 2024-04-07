Popular WWE stable reunites for the first time in more than two years ahead of WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania week in Philadelphia has allowed several absent and injured WWE Superstars to make their return to be part of the event. Carmella, Shotzi, Braun Strowman, and Nikki Cross have been spotted throughout the week, but one of the biggest returns came last night at the Hall of Fame.

The New Day was able to reunite on WWE TV for the first time since WrestleMania 38 when Big E returned to help induct Thunderbolt Patterson into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Paul Heyman, The U.S Express, Muhammed Ali, Lia Maivia, and Bull Nakano were also among the inductees this year.

Expand Tweet

The trio has reunited several times over the past few years off-screen or as part of videos shared on social media. But ahead of WrestleMania, this is the first time Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have been able to be part of WWE programming together since the latter's injury back in March 2022.

Big E has provided an injury update ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

Big E has been out of action for more than two years and many fans are still pushing for him to make his return.

Ahead of the biggest event of the year, Big E was able to provide an injury update as part of an interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I’m grateful that I am healthy, mentally and physically. I’m not one to spend a lot of time thinking about the past. More than anything, I’m grateful. There is no room for bitterness. That wouldn’t change anything. It wouldn’t unbreak my neck. I’m too busy being grateful in the present. I appreciate people caring and rooting for me," he said.

The New Day has remained together following Big E's injury with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods working as a tag team on RAW.

It's unclear if The New Day is set to reunite in the future, but Big E has noted several times that he is happy with his life outside of the ring at the moment.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Would you like to see The New Day reunite? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion