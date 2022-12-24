Popular WWE star breaks character to praise The Usos; feels they don't get enough credit for their work

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke about The Usos and how incredible it has been to work with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Owens has been involved in a bitter rivalry with The Bloodline for weeks now. His involvement has led to the members of the faction losing several matches on WWE TV. This past Monday, while the stable was busy decimating the RAW roster, Owens teamed up with Seth Rollins and managed to defeat The Usos in a tag team showdown.

On a recent episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, KO praised Jimmy and Jey. The Prizefighter mentioned that he enjoyed working with them in both singles as well as tag team encounters. He detailed that although the two brothers were highly regarded in WWE, they still deserved more credit for their body of work.

"It's an interesting dynamic, all of it but it's been a lot of fun. I've been in the ring with The Usos a few times over the last few weeks in singles matches and tag team matches. Those guys, I can't say they don't get enough credit because I think they do get credit. But as much credit as they get, I don't think they get enough. They're extremely talented guys and an amazing tag team. But yeah, it's been very interesting and it's been a lot of fun as well, obviously. Doesn't look like it's ending anytime soon." [From 31:18 - 31:56]

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Non Title Match



WWE Raw/Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

vs

Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins



WWE RAW

December 19, 2022 Non Title Match WWE Raw/Smackdown Tag Team Champions The UsosvsKevin Owens & Seth RollinsWWE RAWDecember 19, 2022 https://t.co/35xFToPHRY

The Usos defeated Hit Row on SmackDown to continue their historic reign

This week on the blue brand, The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Hit Row in a thrilling encounter. The match came to an end when Jimmy and Jey planted Top Dolla with the 1D for the win.

Last week, Hit Row won the opportunity to challenge for the titles when they won a Triple Threat Tag Team match that also featured Legado Del Fantasma and The Viking Raiders. With this win, the champs ensured that they continue their record-breaking 520-plus-day championship reign.

Which tandem do you think can finally dethrone Jimmy and Jey? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cheap Heat podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes