Popular WWE star credits Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for her return

A WWE talent who made their return this year has spoken about being rehired and credited Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for making the return happen.

Cathy Kelley has been a popular personality on television for a number of years. During her first run with the company, she worked as a correspondent on the NXT brand while hosting "WWE Now" for the company's social media platforms.

Cathy left the company in 2020 but returned last year, much to the delight of fans. Kelley originally returned as a backstage interviewer on the RAW brand but is now working on SmackDown.

The 34-year-old opened up about her return to the Stamford-based promotion in a recent interview with WWE on Fox, crediting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon for making the return happen.

"I credit them with me coming back. I think that they're incredible leaders," she said.

Vince Russo thinks Triple H should return to WWE to feud with LA Knight

WWE is clearly doing well with Triple H at the helm. The Game helped bring back talent that fans have missed and has made lots of other positive changes to the current product.

As the 14-time world champion is busy running things backstage these days, it's pretty rare for him to appear on television.

However, Vince Russo recently shared that he thinks Triple H could return as a manager. The former writer stated that Hunter could introduce a heel to feud with the extremely popular LA Knight, reminiscent of how he worked with stars such as Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

"Bro, there are so few people over that when you have the opportunity to get somebody to the next level, yes, I am pulling Triple H out, dusting him off, blowing off the dust, bro, getting him out there to get LA Knight over. Let Triple H get a heel over!"

You can watch the full video below:

