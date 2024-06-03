Popular WWE star fires back at disrespectful fan ahead of RAW

A wrestling fan has delivered a disrespectful message to a popular WWE star ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will be airing live from Pennsylvania.

Piper Niven is currently involved in a rivalry with Bayley on SmackDown. She will be challenging for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Niven noted that she suffers from CPTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) and said that she would be spreading awareness about the diagnosis this month. A disrespectful fan responded to Niven and made a joke about her weight. The former Women's Tag Team Champion responded that stress eating was actually a symptom.

She then sent another message explaining the condition as seen in her post below.

"People with PTSD or CPTSD often have weight management issues and there are several reasons for this. Our nervous systems are in a constant state of dis regulation and we are often stuck in our Fight/Flight response which switches us to our sympathetic nervous system," she wrote.

Former WWE manager praises Piper Niven and Chelsea Green

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised both Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for their chemistry together.

Niven and Green are former Women's Tag Team Champions and were selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. Bayley has been in a bitter rival with Niven on the blue brand and the two will square off at Clash at the Castle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell noted that both stars work well together and Green brings a lot of entertainment value to their presentation.

"I liked it. I like Chelsea Green because I know her. She's got a lot of personality. Her and Piper fit together. Piper does the work and Chelsea does the entertainment value of it. So, it's working for them."

Piper Niven is a former 24/7 Champion and held the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Chelsea Green. Only time will tell if she can capture her first major title in the company and dethrone Bayley at the premium live event later this month.

