Popular WWE star forced to make major change following recent attack

A popular WWE Superstar is forced to undergo a transformation following a unique offense from her rival. She hinted at making a major change to her appearance.In a highly anticipated clash, Jordynne Grace locked horns with Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match at NXT No Mercy. The Juggernaut went into the contest with a thumb injury. However, it did not stop her from putting forth a praiseworthy performance and securing the win over the former AEW Women's World Champion.At one point during the match, Blake Monroe chopped off Jordynne Grace's hair with a pair of scissors, as the latter's hands were tied to the ropes. Earlier today, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion shared a post on X/Twitter asking for suggestions for a hairstylist in Orlando before the upcoming episode of NXT. Grace is likely to get a new hairstyle ahead of her next appearance on WWE television.&quot;But seriously… if you know a hairstylist in Orlando that can fit me in Monday/Tuesday tell me, otherwise I will be on NXT this week looking chopped 🥲,&quot; she wrote. You can check out Jordynne Grace's tweet below:WWE NXT stars Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe are likely to wrestle againJordynne Grace has been feuding with Blake Monroe since The Glamour attacked her during the NXT Women's Championship match at WWE Evolution 2025, days after they teamed up to defeat Fatal Attraction on NXT.The first singles match between the two stars took place last month at NXT Heatwave. The former Mariah May won the contest at the PLE. Grace and Morone are likely to continue the feud and have at least one more bout to settle the score and move forward.Both Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe had successful stints in their respective promotions before joining WWE. They have started strong in the global juggernaut's developmental brand. It will be interesting to witness their performances on the main roster.Who do you think will finish on top once the feud between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe comes to an end? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!