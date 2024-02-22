Popular WWE star gets new ink following RAW

A popular WWE Superstar has gotten a new tattoo following this week's edition of WWE RAW at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is set following the Last Chance Battle Royal this past Monday night on RAW. Raquel Rodriguez returned to the company after dealing with a medical issue and won the Last Chance Battle Royal to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.

Valhalla of The Viking Raiders also competed in the Last Chance Battle Royal on WWE RAW but came up short. She took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she has gotten a new tattoo following this week's edition of the red brand. You can check out the video on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Valhalla gets a new tattoo following RAW

Valhalla on watching The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 33

Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan, revealed that she was in attendance at WrestleMania 33 when The Undertaker left his gear in the ring.

Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, and many fans thought it was going to be The Deadman's final match. Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last year, the former Riott Squad member admitted that she still gets goosebumps thinking about the moment to this day.

"I was at The Undertaker's final match, and to have that moment afterward where everyone knew that was like his homage to the wrestling business. Like no one wanted to leave. He left his stuff in the ring, and everyone was just... I think I stayed for an hour after that. It was crazy. Like in wrestling, they say, no one remembers what you do; they remember how you made them feel. I'm just getting goosebumps right now. That was my favorite moment," said Valhalla.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The Viking Raiders had a rough night this past Monday night on WWE RAW. In addition to Valhalla coming up short in the Last Chance Battle Royal, Ivar also lost to Alpha Academy's Chad Gable in a singles match. It will be interesting to see how The Viking Raiders plan on bouncing back in the weeks ahead.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE