Popular WWE star gives update following 7-week absence

WWE Superstars unfortunately have to deal with various injuries and ailments that come with the job, but often they are sidelined with more serious conditions. One fan-favorite grappler has just checked in with fans as they approach the two-month mark of being away.

Raquel Rodriguez missed time in 2023 due to a knee injury and then missed more time at the end of the year. She announced on January 2, that she had been diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome. After more than two months out of the ring, the 33-year-old returned in mid-February to win a Battle Royal for the final Women's Elimination Chamber Match spot.

She worked that premium live event and RAW on February 26 and has been gone again since then. It was reported on March 18 that Raquel was removed from WWE's active roster, but it wasn't clear if she was pulled due to her recent diagnosis, or a separate injury.

Big Mami Cool took to Instagram today to check in with fans. She revealed that she's able to ride her 580-pound Harley Davidson Sportster 883. The second-generation wrestler was on a ride with her father, former Texas indie star Rick González.

"Cruising after church with this beautiful weather and my pops! Love and blessing mi gente (my people) [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] #texas #spring #blessed #daddydaughterride #harleydavidson #sportster883 #heritagesoftail," wrote Raquel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has not wrestled since the RAW episode of February 26. She defeated Chelsea Green in a match that went just over one minute. There is still no timeframe available for her return.

Who is the wrestler father of WWE's Raquel Rodriguez?

Raquel Rodriguez signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in October 2016 and made her in-ring debut during a NXT live event Battle Royal on January 20, 2017.

La Reina used her birth name in NXT at first, Victoria González. She was re-named as Reina González at one point and also used Raquel González at another. This was keeping the family name in the business as her father Rick González was a popular indie star in the 1980s and 1990s.

Rick usually wrestled in Texas and Mexico but also worked the surrounding areas. He had the nicknames 'Speedy' and 'Desperado', but never made it to the top promotions. However, the company did acknowledge Mr. González for Hispanic Heritage Month in 2021, as seen below.

Raquel is a one-time NXT Women's Champion, a two-time and inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, and a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. The 8-year veteran also won the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with Dakota Kai, and the 2022 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament with Aliyah.

