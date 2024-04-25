Popular WWE star missing from draft after lengthy hiatus

A popular WWE Superstar is seemingly missing from the draft pools for both this week's SmackDown and next Monday's edition of RAW. The promotion will be shaking up its roster with the upcoming WWE Draft. Several stars will be changing brands, which represents a fresh start for many on the roster.

One name that is mysteriously missing from the announced draft pools is Omos. The Nigerian Giant was off television for months before competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania.

As pointed out by media personality MuscleManMalcolm, Omos is nowhere to be found on the list of superstars available to be drafted. The big man was a "free agent" during last year's WWE Draft and was free to show up on whichever brand he wanted to. However, Omos can mainly be seen during house shows as of late and rarely appears on television anymore.

Expand Tweet

Injured WWE star reveals what it is like working with Omos

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently discussed working with Omos at Crown Jewel 2022. Strowman is currently on the shelf with an injury and has not competed in a match since last May.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran commented on his match against Omos in 2022. The Monster of All Monsters noted that he was used to being larger than everyone around him, but that was not the case when he got in the ring with Omos.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there', and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I have ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species," said Strowman.

It was revealed earlier today that Braun Strowman will be able to be selected during the WWE Draft next Monday night. Only time will tell when the 40-year-old will be able to return to the ring.