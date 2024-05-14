Popular WWE star reacts to brutal insult from Chad Gable on RAW

A WWE RAW star has shared an interesting reaction after being scolded by Chad Gable during last night's show in South Carolina. Gable has turned heel on the red brand after failing to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

Last night on WWE RAW, Chad Gable berated Akira Tozawa following his loss to Bronson Reed. He later slapped Otis in the face after he was defeated by Sami Zayn. The veteran also yelled at his Alpha Academy faction backstage and suggested that Ivy Nile stop spending time with Maxxine Dupri when he spotted the two talking.

Gable noted that Nile had potential but suggested she stop spending time with "Taylor not so Swift" (Maxxine Dupri). Nile took to her Instagram story to repost a fan's message that Gable should never disrespect her like that. You can check out Nile's Instagram story by clicking here.

Nile reacts to interaction with Gable on Instagram.

Gable has another shot at the Intercontinental Championship set for later this month. Sami Zayn will be putting the title on the line against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring on May 25.

Former WWE manager wants to see Kurt Angle serve as Chad Gable's mentor

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently shared that he would like to see Kurt Angle return to the company to work with Chad Gable

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell stated that Angle and Gable could work well together. He noted that Kurt Angle is a great interview and the Alpha Academy leader could learn a lot from the WWE Hall of Famer.

"That was the first thing I thought when I saw Chad Gable and the amateur background. I said, that's Kurt Angle all over again. And now you can even, and Kurt doesn't want to work, but he still has a part of just giving advice to Chad, which now we're going back to people, you know, I will buy that. I will buy into that because Kurt is tremendous in an interview. He's about stupid enough, but he makes sense at the same time. And little Chad can follow along in his footsteps," said Mantell. [From 05:19 - 06:05]

You can check out the video below:

Gable has made his stablemates promise to do whatever it takes to help him become Intercontinental Champion. It will be fascinating to see if the 38-year-old can capture the title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring later this month in Saudi Arabia.

