Popular WWE star reacts to Logan Paul almost getting into a fight with Michael Cole

A popular WWE star has reacted to Logan Paul almost getting into a physical altercation with Michael Cole during King and Queen of the Ring today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against the 29-year-old in the main event of the premium live event today.

The Maverick's United States Championship was also supposed to be on the line during the match at King and Queen of the Ring, but Paul had his lawyer draw up a new contract recently on SmackDown. Rhodes managed to pick up the victory today at the premium live event despite Paul attempting to cheat several times.

Michael Cole berated the challenger during the show, and it almost led to a physical confrontation. WWE RAW announcer Pat McAfee took to Instagram following the premium live event to react to the shouting match between Logan Paul and Michael Cole.

"MICHAEL COLE WAS ABOUT TO FIGHT LOGAN PAUL IN SAUDI ARABIA," he wrote.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating Rey Mysterio. He used brass knuckles to knock out the Latino World Order member to become the new champion.

WWE veteran mocks Logan Paul for part-time schedule

Bobby Lashley recently took a shot at Logan Paul for his schedule and claimed that he would take the United States Championship from him if he got the opportunity.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Lashley called out Paul for talking a lot of trash while not working a full-time schedule. The All Mighty was supposed to compete in this year's King of the Ring tournament but was pulled due to injury.

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group," Lashley said. "Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day." [7:06 – 7:26]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Logan Paul gave Cody Rhodes everything he could handle at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, but it was not enough. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar steps up and challenges Rhodes for the title next.

