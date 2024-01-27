Popular WWE star sends heartfelt message following recent release

A WWE star recently sent a heartfelt message to Kevin Patrick on social media after the latter was released from his contract with the Stamford-based company. The name in question is Byron Saxton.

WWE recently announced SmackDown commentator Kevin Patrick's release. The 38-year-old was a part of the wrestling promotion for nearly three years. After working as a backstage interviewer during his initial days, Patrick joined the commentary desk after the departure of Jimmy Smith.

Byron Saxton is currently serving as a backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW. He has also shared the commentary desk with Patrick in the past. The former WWE 24/7 Champion recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to the recently released star:

"A consummate professional, an endearing sense of humor and as genuine a human being as you will find. It was an absolute pleasure @kev_egan," he wrote.

Byron Saxton reveals most memorable moment on WWE commentary

During his appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Byron Saxton was asked about his most memorable moments as a commentator. The 42-year-old mentioned the night after WrestleMania, where he had the RAW commentary desk all to himself:

"It was probably RAW after WrestleMania. It was in Santa Clara, California, I think it was 2015. And I had to do a part of show all by myself. By that time I had not been on RAW yet, I was just doing the secondary shows, and circumstances developed the way they did. Brock Lesner took out the entire announce team."

Saxton further opened up about his experience of doing commentary all alone:

"I had not realized till literally a couple minutes before that I was going to be out there by myself. So I'm thinking, 'I'm on the biggest RAW of the year,' and at the time, the table had been turned over, they couldn't set it up, so I'm literally sitting in the fetal position. So there's this moment there before we come back from the break and I go, 'What is this life? What is going on?'"

Having lost his WWE Championship to Seth Rollins via Money in the Bank cash-in the previous night, a frustrated Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring. The Beast Incarnate got suspended for hitting his finisher on a cameraman. It led to the former WWE Champion taking down the entire announce team featuring Booker T, JBL, and Michael Cole.

