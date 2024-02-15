Popular WWE star sends heartfelt update to Jimmy Uso

A top WWE Superstar marked their special day with a message for a real-life member of The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso. The update provided a candid look at their off-camera life.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso met early on in their WWE careers. The two worked the FCW developmental territory together and have even been booked together on the main roster at times. Naomi and Uso tied the knot on January 16, 2014.

Uso and Naomi recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and they celebrated Valentine's Day just yesterday. The wrestler also known as Trinity took to Instagram and shared some candid photos and videos of her and her husband. The post included several shots from the NFL's Super Bowl 58, where they had been this past weekend with other wrestling stars.

Uso and Naomi are apparently big fans of the San Francisco 49ers, who were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Total Diva captioned the post with lyrics from Usher's My Boo single with Alicia Keys, which was performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"'It started when we were younger, you were mine (My boo)' [music notes emoji] [red heart emoji]," she wrote.

Naomi returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024 and has been assigned to the SmackDown roster. The one-time TNA Knockouts Champion is set to return to regular action this Friday as she faces Alba Fyre in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifier match.

Why Naomi's WWE SmackDown opponent was changed

WWE previously announced two Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for this week's SmackDown, but one wrestler was replaced due to an injury.

Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton and Zelina Vega vs. Naomi were previously announced for Friday's SmackDown, with the winners earning the fourth and fifth Elimination Chamber spots, joining Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch as confirmed entrants. The final entrant will be filled with a Last Chance Battle Royal on WWE RAW.

WWE has since announced that Alba Fyre will be facing Naomi instead of Vega, and Stratton will face Vega instead of Shotzi.

Officials pulled Shotzi from the match because she reportedly suffered a knee injury while wrestling NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at Tuesday's TV tapings, in a match that is expected to air next Tuesday night.

Would you like to see Naomi join The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE