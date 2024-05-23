Popular WWE star sends a message to Stephanie McMahon; thanks her for "special moment"

A WWE name has sent a message to Stephanie McMahon amid her time away from the company, thanking her for a "special moment." The said performer is Cathy Kelley, who revealed that McMahon advised her to brag about her high IQ.

While McMahon was an integral part of WWE for decades, in recent years, she has stepped back after her husband, Triple H, became the company's Chief Content Officer. She did make brief appearances during the WrestleMania 40 weekend, first appearing at the Hall of Fame ceremony and later at Night Two of 'Mania.

Though Stephanie McMahon also showed up during WWE Draft 2024 to announce the picks, she isn't expected to appear more often on TV. A few hours back, McMahon received an unexpected message from Cathy Kelley.

The RAW backstage personality reacted to a hilarious moment on this week's The Bump, where she said she had a higher IQ than Logan Paul. Kelley took to Twitter to reveal that it was Stephanie McMahon who always encouraged her to "brag" about her high IQ of 142 and thanked her for the "special moment."

"steph always told me to brag about it more. Would really like to thank @StephMcMahon for this special moment," tweeted Cathy Kelley.

Expand Tweet

Cathy Kelley has endured herself to the WWE fans and it wouldn't be a stretch to say she's just as popular as many of the company's in-ring talents as well.

Vince Russo on Stephanie McMahon's WWE status

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Stephanie McMahon's appearances becoming infrequent over the last few years. The former WCW Champion believes McMahon was stressed because of the many controversies her father, Vince McMahon, has been surrounded by.

"Oh bro, Stephanie's aging, bro. I mean, we haven't seen her on TV in a long time. She's aging, we're all aging, I mean, look at me." Russo continued, "I'm assuming there's been some very stressful times (for the McMahons)," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

Considering just how beloved a figure Stephanie McMahon is, there's little doubt fans would like to see her pop up more often on WWE's programming.