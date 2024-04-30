Popular WWE star sends warning to Judgment Day ahead of RAW

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a warning to The Judgment Day ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The heel faction will be competing in a six-man tag team match later tonight on the red brand.

Ricochet will be teaming up with Jey Uso and Andrade to battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Priest finally cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He will defend the title against Jey Uso this weekend at WWE Backlash.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Ricochet took to social media to deliver a warning to The Judgment Day.

"Judgment Day bout to get that work!!," he wrote.

You can check out his post below:

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania to retain her Women's World Championship. However, she suffered an injury following The Show of Shows and was forced to relinquish the title. Becky Lynch won the Women's World Championship last week by winning a Battle Royal in the main event of RAW.

WWE star Damian Priest comments on issues within The Judgment Day

World Heavyweight Champion Damain Priest has recently downplayed the issues within the faction on WWE RAW.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Archer of Infamy was asked to comment on the brewing tension in The Judgment Day. The veteran said that everything stems from a lack of communication and pointed out that families have disagreements all of the time.

"It actually comes from a lack of communication. Look, families fight all the time. Doesn't change who they are, doesn't change how they feel about each other and that's where we're at. We all love each other, we're good. There's no issues that's gonna last forever. It's just a matter of us fixing our communication so we all get on the same page," he said. [From 01:42 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The Judgment Day are a very popular faction on WWE RAW but things could get interesting if they come up short in the six-man tag team match. It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious on tonight's edition of RAW.

