Popular WWE star shares rare personal update; Carmella reacts

A WWE star recently shared a rare personal update on social media, to which Carmella reacted. The name in question is Corey Graves.

On November 8, Corey Graves and Carmella welcomed their son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, into the world. The commentator missed the November 10 and 17 edition of SmackDown as part of a paternity leave. The 39-year-old returned to the commentary table on the Survivor Series go-home edition of the blue brand.

Corey Graves recently took to Instagram to post a personal update. The former 24/7 Champion shared multiple images featuring wife Carmella:

"with my best friend at the edge of civilization," he wrote.

Former Women's Champion commented on her husband's post:

"the best time 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰," wrote Carmella.

You can check the Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Carmella shares her experience while giving birth

The 36-year-old female superstar has been absent from TV for months since disclosing the news of her pregnancy. The former Women's Money in the Bank winner's last in-ring appearance was in a losing cause against Bianca Belair in March 2023.

The former WWE Women's Champion conducted a Q&A session with her followers on her Instagram account. Responding to one of the questions, she referred to it as the worst experience of her life:

"I'm going to be completely transparent. It was so not what I expected. I took all of the classes. I literally did everything I could to prepare myself for labor and delivery. I was working out. I did chiropractic care. I did pelvic floor therapy, meditation, [and] all the research. I did everything. And it just did not go at all the way I wanted it to, or I had expected it to."

She further stated:

"But I will say, you know, my biggest piece of advice is to just know that it's all temporary. I, like, just so vividly remember in the moment being like this is the worst experience of my life, and I'm being honest, it really was. It was not fun. I was in such pain. And I just remember thinking, 'will this ever be over?' Like, 'will I ever get through this?' And I just felt like such a far-fetched idea. It just felt like it was never going to end, and I would never be on the other side of it. And I'm obviously on the other side of it now, and it feels like such a distant memory."

