Popular WWE star shares wholesome story about Liv Morgan's contribution on her first day of work

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan returned to WWE television and joined her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez to dethrone Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in London. However, The duo wound up dropping the belts in just 16 days, and Morgan has since been sidelined due to an injury.

Maxxine Dupri recently did an interview for Fightful. She revealed that she was only given "4-hour notice" before her main roster call-up. When the Alpha Academy star made the move, she was admittedly nervous, but Liv Morgan took her under her wing. The former SmackDown Women's Champion helped ease the transition:

"My first day, Liv Morgan took me under her wing and showed me catering, where to get my makeup done and how to prepare. It was a crazy, crazy, high stress day, but I'm so grateful for it.” [1:30-1:42]

There is no update as to when Liv Morgan will be back. She was storyline taken out by Rhea Ripley when the latter used a chair and injured her arm. A Women's World Championship match against The Judgment Day star upon her return is not out of the realm of possibility.

Maxxine Dupri's progress on WWE's main roster has enchanted her Alpha Academy stablemate

While doing an interview for Cageside Seats, Chad Gable spoke extensively about Maxxine Dupri. According to the former tag champ, the young star's work rate and effort leaves a lasting impression. He also stated that her doing so much as someone so new to the business is astounding.

“She’s delivering on every level, you know, physically in what we do and she’s not used to that. So it’s a very unique kind of story in this company. I don’t think we’ve seen it, if we have very rarely, in the past where someone’s legitimately learning on the job. [Learning] how to wrestle in front of that many people and for her to be able to maintain composure and do it with the level of dignity that she is, it blows my mind," Gable said.

Gable then brought up his match against The Viking Raiders on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW, during which Valhalla put Maxxine Dupri through a table:

"I mean, she’s already been through a table. I can’t tell you how long it took me to do that.” [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Chad Gable lost to Intercontinental Champion Gunther this past Monday night on WWE RAW and with that, the latter became the longest reigning titleholder of the prestigious belt. It remains to be seen if the Alpha Academy star will receive another crack at the gold.

