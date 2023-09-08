Ranking top moments in Intercontinental Champion Gunther's WWE career

Gunther has finally made history that fans have been waiting to see. The Ring General is now the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time. He surpassed Honky Tonk Man’s 454-day reign on September 7.

Gunther’s run in WWE up to this point has been remarkable, to say the least. The Austrian is one of the most protected wrestlers to ever step foot inside a WWE ring. He’s taken on some of the biggest names on the roster and looked as dominant as ever.

Having said that, here are the Ring General’s top moments from his WWE career thus far:

#5. The indomitable debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool

Gunther’s WWE debut was unlike any other TakeOve debut. The former Walter showed up to crash Pete Dunne’s celebration after he had retained his NXT UK Championship against Joe Coffey at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on January 12, 2019.

Just as the Bruseriweight was about to soak up that victory energy, Walter’s music hit, and he showed up in his iconic ring gear. The Austrian displayed his immaculate in-ring awareness by taking out Joe Coffey with a big boot before setting his eyes on Dunne and the NXT UK Championship.

#4. Winning the NXT UK Championship

Walter's reputation as a competitor preceded him. It was more than enough to convince NXT UK matchmakers Johnny Saint and Sid Scala to grant him a championship match against Pete Dunn at NXT TakeOver: New York.

The two former rivals met in an NXT ring for the first time on April 5, 2019. The match was all sorts of brutal as neither man wanted to give in. It was Walter who put an end to Dunne’s record-setting reign at 685 days.

#3. Longest reigning NXT UK Champion

Walter’s victory over Pete Dunne kicked off his legendary NXT UK Championship reign. The title run is widely considered to be one of the best in WWE history. During his reign, the Austrian successfully defended his title against Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, Tommaso Ciampa, and Ilja Dragunov.

The matches with Ilja Dragunov are regarded as a high point in both men’s careers. The old rivals collided against each other multiple times in the Thunder Dome Era. The Mad Dragon was able to end his long-time opponent’s record 870-day NXT UK Championship reign at NXT TakeOver: 36.

#2. Winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship as Gunther

Walter arrived on the main roster alongside Marcel Barthel in April 2022. The pair were repacked as Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, respectively. Gunther soon found himself in the Intercontinental Championship picture against Ricochet.

The two squared off for the high-flyer’s championship on the June 10, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The bout was packed with incredible action. Ricochet’s aerial moves really meshed with his opponent’s brutal ground offense. The match outcome came out in favor of the Ring General.

#1. Feud with Sheamus and longest reigning Intercontinental Champion

Gunther and Sheamus engaged in a bitter feud during the build to WWE Clash at the Castle. The Celtic Warrior wanted to make history by beating the Ring General. Together, they put on their 5-star classic at the September 3, 2022, premium live event in Cardiff.

Gunther also successfully retained his title against both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39. His latest defense came against Chad Gable on the September 4, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

