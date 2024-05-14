Popular WWE star to speak after retirement scare and emotional return

WWE Superstars are often faced with difficult decisions, and we've seen top talents like Steve Austin and Tyson Kidd suffer life-changing or career-ending injuries. A fan-favorite name of this new era is set to break his silence after a recent retirement scare.

Wes Lee was on the cusp of becoming a two-time NXT North American Champion last December. However, weeks after his 29th birthday, he announced that he needed back surgery and would be out for 8-12 months. The back injury had been an issue for some time, and sources later claimed that there was talk of Lee missing more than one year at minimum. Retirement was a real possibility.

The Kardiac Kid made a surprise return during Week 2 of Spring Breakin' on April 30, confronting Oba Femi after he retained the NXT North American Championship against Ivar. Lee came back to the ring last week, defeating Josh Briggs in his first match since November 28.

Lee is set to break his silence on what happened over the past five months. The promotion has announced that the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion will speak to the fans live on Tuesday's show.

"After his emotional return to the ring last week, we will hear from @WesLee_WWE TOMORROW on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork," WWE NXT Twitter noted.

Lee holds the record for the longest NXT North American Championship reign. He captured the vacant title at Halloween Havoc 2022 by winning a five-man Ladder Match and had the strap for 269 recognized days before losing it to Dominik Mysterio.

WWE NXT updated the line-up for this week

The road to Battleground will continue on tonight's WWE NXT episode. It remains to be seen if the brand will work with a controversial star this week.

Two qualifiers for the six-way Battleground Ladder Match to crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion are scheduled - Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame and Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend.

Noam Dar will face Je'Von Evans later tonight, while Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are also scheduled.

As noted, Wes Lee will speak on his hiatus and return. A title match is also scheduled tonight, with Charlie Dempsey defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Tony D'Angelo.

It's believed that new Battleground matches will be confirmed in this episode, including Dar's main event against NXT Champion Trick Williams.

