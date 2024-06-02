Popular WWE star spotted backstage at rival promotion

A major name in WWE has been spotted backstage at a rival promotion's event recently. The company is coming off of a very successful King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia last Saturday.

Major League Wrestling held Battle Riot at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The event took place on June 1 and former WWE star Matt Riddle won the sixth Battle Riot match (40-man Battle Royal) in MLW history. The New Day's Xavier Woods was spotted backstage during the event as Davey Boy Smith Jr. shared a photo with the former champion.

"It’s a NEW Day Yes it is!!! With @AustinCreedWins aka Xavier Woods. 🤼‍♂️🔥🤝," he wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Xavier Woods has not competed in a match since the April 29 edition of WWE RAW earlier this year in Kansas City. He was defeated by Gunther in the but, who has gone on to become this year's King of the Ring. WWE and MLW were involved in a lawsuit earlier this year as well.

WWE star on possibly adding a 4th New Day member to the faction

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston was recently asked if The New Day had any interest in adding another member to their group.

The New Day is comprised of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E. Unfortunately, Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 and still has not returned to the ring. However, the veteran has been working with the company as an analyst and has been seen during the kickoff shows for premium live events.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Kingston stated that if another person joins the faction it is no longer The New Day and it would become something different, indicating that no one apart from the three stars would ever be part of the group.

"So, I've said this, and I'm firm in my stance. If you add something to the New Day, it is no longer the New Day. For example, if you have a tomato soup and you add some cream to it, it is no longer tomato soup; it is a tomato bisque. So, it's a little bit different. It's not going to be the same, you know?" said Kofi Kingston. [From 01:50 - 02:11]

You can check out the interview below:

The New Day remains a very popular faction amongst wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the group moving forward on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback