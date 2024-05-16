Popular WWE star teases a match against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has a growing target on his back as he remains the red brand's champion. A popular star recently teased a match with The Archer of Infamy.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest rose to the top after a successful money-in-the-bank cash-in at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. The new World Heavyweight Champion also successfully defended the title in France against Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross on X (formerly Twitter) replied to a fan when he named Damian Priest as Kross' next challenger. The Herald of Doomsday is on Monday Night RAW alongside The Final Testament:

"Tick tock. ⏳"

The two are no strangers, as they were on the then-Black and Gold brand, and Kross scored a one-on-one victory over Priest at NXT New Year's Evil in 2021.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest currently has no challenger for WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

Damian Priest became the third World Heavyweight Champion of the Modern era at The Grandest Stage of Them All and the face of Monday Night RAW. However, The Judgment Day has been dealing with difficulties since Rhea Ripley went on a hiatus.

After a successful title defense against 'Main Event' Jey Uso, the champion apologized to Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio for losing his cool at them in France. Unfortunately, the star has no challenger as of now on the brand for his title.

Damian Priest had a segment with an injured Drew McIntyre. However, the management has made no number-one contender match or granted a title match to any star for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh became the new number-one contenders to The Awesome Truth's WWE World Tag Team Championships in the coming weeks.

As of now, five matches have been announced for WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024, and Damian Priest has no title defense on the card. During his last visit to Saudi Arabia, he lost a one-on-one match against Cody Rhodes.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest? Sound off!